Tylerdale and Meadow Lands food pantries’ truck-to-trunk distribution is scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Miraculous Medal Church, 300 Pike St., Meadow Lands, with Toni Vallone as site coordinator County Food Bank.

The Canonsburg-Houston Ministerial Association and Washington City Mission will distribute bags of food and lunch items to those in need, while supplies last, from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Canonsburg United Presbyterian Church, 112 W. Pike St., and Holy Rosary Church, 246 Muse-Bishop Road, Muse.

The food drive will continue again on Monday, April 13, with both distributions from 1 to 3 p.m. They gave away all their bags of food this week.

