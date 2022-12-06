Fayette County Community Action Agency Inc. has partnered with Mike Kelly Toyota of Uniontown, St. Vincent de Paul, and the Roman Catholic Churches of Uniontown to hold two Holiday Food Distribution events in outdoor space provided by the Uniontown Mall.
A drive-through distribution is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Uniontown Mall parking lot outside the former Sears entrance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.