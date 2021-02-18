Parishioners were able to receive “Ashes to Go” at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on North Jefferson Avenue, Canonsburg, on Ash Wednesday.
Cathy Brall, Priest in Charge at St. Thomas, held a brief, small Communion service Wednesday afternoon before distributing ashes in front of the church steps.
“We are very thankful to be able to do this for people,” Brall said. “I’m delighted it’s a beautiful day. It’s cool, but it’s a wonderful start to Lent.”
The drive-up ashes offered an abbreviated version of the traditional Imposition of Ashes service, which marks the beginning of Lent, a season in which Christians pray and fast in preparation of Easter.
People were able to drive up to the church sidewalk from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday to receive ashes as Brall prayed for them. Participants wore masks, and Brall used a cotton swab to ensure safety measures during the pandemic.
“In a hard year, anything we can do to bless people is wonderful,” Brall said.