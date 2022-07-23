news 3

An Arizona-based pipeline and drilling company has pleaded guilty to polluting groundwater and a tributary to St. Patrick’s Run in the area of Route 22 near 121 Campbell Road in Bulger, the state attorney general’s office announced Friday.

Southeast Directional Drilling, a subcontractor of National Fuel Gas Supply Corp. of Brookville, pleaded guilty to three counts of violating the Clean Streams Law and was fined $15,000. The pollution happened during the installation of transmission lines, which were intended to transport natural gas.

