The Dreamers Company is taking its annual Christmas party virtual this year, with a community viewing of Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
People can purchase a movie goodie box with snacks and other items for either $50 or $100. The link for the 6 p.m. Dec. 5 viewing will be included in that purchase, according to Dreamers board member Nikki Popielarcheck.
The live viewing, she said, will be like a telethon, for which a sponsor can purchase a commercial spot. The movie snacks and drinks in the boxes were purchased from local businesses like Popcorn Willy and Chicco Baccello.
“Local businesses went above and beyond to get us nice discounts on everything, so we could provide these to people,” Popielarcheck said.
Proceeds will go toward renovation work the Dreamers has been doing with local playgrounds, Popielarcheck said.
“We’re hoping that between the sponsorships and the boxes, we’ll still bring in enough to help out with the playgrounds,” she said. “It probably won’t be as much as we made last year with a fancy holiday party, but this is more family friendly.”
Last year, the Dreamers semi-formal party at Nineteen North, 19 N. Main St., Washington, was also themed around a classic Christmas movie, “White Christmas.” This year, they chose to have an event that stayed within Centers for Disease Control guidelines for social distancing for the safety of the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We fully intend to be back live and in person next year,” Popielarcheck said.
Registration for the movie night ends Friday, Nov. 27. To purchase a box or sponsorship, visit thedreamersco.churchcenter.com/registrations/events.