The Fluffyjean Fund for Felines is sponsoring a Drag Queen Bingo Sept. 17 at New Eagle Social Hall, 156 Chest St., to raise funds for service dogs for veterans.
Doors open at noon and bingo starts at 2 p.m. The event includes eight regular games with four specials sold separately. Tickets are $25.
There also will be small games of chance, a 50/50 drawing and a Chinese auction. Food will be sold as well.
To purchase tickets, call Fluffyjean Fund for Felines at 724-797-0751.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.