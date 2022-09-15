An area legislator has introduced a bill that would allow individuals to voluntarily exclude themselves from the ability to purchase alcoholic beverages.

“This bill is really important because I believe that it’s another resource those struggling with addiction will have ... to potentially help them quit or get away from their addiction,” state Rep. Matthew Dowling said Wednesday, acknowledging he was drawing on personal experience. “I know that I have gone into a liquor store when I’ve thought about it, and thought maybe I shouldn’t go in. If I knew that I already placed myself on a list like this, I know that I wouldn’t have gone in.”

