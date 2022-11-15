Donora will have its annual “Twinkle Bright Night” from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at Sixth Street and McKean Avenue.
The free event, which will be presented by Donora Union Pharmacy and the Donora Smog Commemorative Committee, will kick off with fireworks and the arrival of Santa Claus with treat bags at 6 p.m.
Other features will be a live nativity with petting zoo, Thomas the Tank Engine, horse and carriage rides, a balloon artist, DJ Galiffa, a roaming photography booth, face painting and an appearance by the Grinch.
The Donora Volunteer Fire Department will have barbecued pork chops and hot sausage. Holy Riders Assembly of Christ Church will have hot chocolate and hot dogs, and the Salvation Army will also offer hot chocolate.
There also will be raffles. Fifty children will be receiving a free skate ticket to the new Roll ‘R’ Way skating rink.
