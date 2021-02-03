news 5
A Donora woman is wanted on heroin delivery and other charges after drugs were allegedly discovered at a homicide scene last year at her residence.

District Judge Mark Wilson signed a warrant Tuesday for the arrest of Kisiah Angellique Thomas, 24, of 493 Sixth St., court records show.

State police accuse Thomas of conspiring to deliver heroin with Bryan Harris, 23, her roommate who is awaiting trial in the Dec. 10 shooting death of Brandon Harrison at 493 Sixth St.

Police also accuse Thomas of calling Washington County 911 that night with false information, that she should have known Harrison was injured on her front lawn. Police said she also helped to hide evidence that night and endangered four young children by allowing them access to the drugs and weapons.

Police claim to have seized 1,000 stamp bags of heroin from the master bedroom, along with three firearms. Casings from one of the weapons were discovered inside the front door.

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

