A Donora woman faces a new charge of conspiracy to commit homicide in the December shooting death of a Fayette County man at her home.
The Washington County district attorney’s office amended the criminal complaint to include that charge Friday when Kisiah Angellique Thomas appeared for her preliminary hearing before District Judge Mark Wilson, court records show.
Washington County President John F. DiSalle revoked her bond Feb. 8 after new evidence in the case surfaced, including gun residue found on her hands the day Brandon Harrison of Masontown was shot at her front door, said Jason Walsh, first assistant district attorney in the county.
Thomas’ roommate, Bryan Harris, 23, is awaiting trial in the homicide at 493 Sixth St., and he remains in Washington County jail without bond.
Thomas was arrested on a warrant Feb. 2 accusing her of possessing 1,000 stamp bags of heroin the day Harrison was killed.
Walsh said his request for her bond to be revoked involved other evidence that showed the heroin was laced with fentanyl.
Thomas waived her charges Friday to Washington County court.