The first End of Summer Block Party in Donora was such a success in 2022 that the Donora Smog Commemorative Committee decided to hold another.
The second annual event is set for 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday on McKean Avenue from Fifth through Seventh streets. Among the features will be food vendors, arts and crafts and plenty of children’s activities, including a petting zoo, face painting, balloon art and pony rides.
There also will be a truck with adult beverages.
Entertainment will be provided by a disc jockey, plus the band Artistree, which bills itself as “Pittsburgh’s Premier Dance Band, will be performing at 7 p.m.
The block party will be topped off with a fireworks display set for about 9 p.m.
April Wisyanski, vice president of the Donora Smog Commemorative Committee, said Donora had Ethnic Day celebrations years ago, but those eventually stopped.
“We had been thinking for the last five years of bringing it back,” she said. “We did it last year and it was a huge success. We’re hoping this year is even better.”
Wisyanski said the block party provides an opportunity to get out and mingle with the public.
“I like the idea that you get to see people that you haven’t seen in a long time,” she said. “I think it’s nice that you get to grab something to eat and listen to some good music. There’s a lot to do. We have stuff for all ages, 1 to 99.”
