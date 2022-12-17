Former Donora Zinc Works

Courtesy of Donora Historical Society

Smoke billows from the zinc works in Donora in this photo that’s included in a video produced at California University of Pennsylvania about the killer 1948 smog.

The Donora Smog Disaster of 1948 has been called one of the worst air pollution disasters in the nation’s history.

It caused 20 deaths and resulted in respiratory problems for at least 6,000 of Donora’s 14,000 residents at the time. Even 10 years after the incident, mortality rates in Donora were significantly higher than those in other nearby communities.

