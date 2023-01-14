Donora Council discuss police matters
Donora Borough Council unanimously approved motions Thursday to hire a code enforcement officer at $23 an hour at an average of 20 hours a week and to advertise for a bookkeeper.
The borough has sought a code enforcement officer since Michelle Harris left in June.
The need for a bookkeeper arose as Louis Morrison, who had held that position, was promoted to borough administrator at a special meeting Dec. 29.
