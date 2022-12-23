Donora will receive a $90,000 Keystone Communities Program (KCP) grant to be used for the demolition of a dilapidated property at 647 McKean Ave.
Since January 2015, the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf has approved about $38 million through the KCP to fund 247 projects statewide, including facade grants for businesses, accessible housing projects, public infrastructure improvements, and other projects to strengthen communities and downtown projects. KCP allows communities to tailor the assistance to meet the needs of its specific revitalization effort.
