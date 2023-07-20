DONORA POLICE CAR

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Control of its evidence room was returned to the Donora Police Department Tuesday by order of Washington County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Lucas.

Last August, Lucas granted a petition for control to be transferred to the district attorney’s office after Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh filed an emergency petition, citing concerns that the room was padlocked by council and the only keys were held by then- police superintendent James Brice and Councilman Joe Greco.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In