Donora council overturned the suspension of borough police Officer Michael Parry.
The action was taken when council met Dec. 8 with the motion passing by a vote of 4-2. Voting in favor were Fred Berestecky, Gilbert Szakal Jr., Joseph Greco and P. Jane Ackerman. Voting against the motion were Cynthia Brice and Thomas Thompson. Council President Michael McDowell was not in attendance.
Since the suspension was overruled, Parry was awarded three days’ pay, along with eight hours of paid overtime.
Parry was suspended for allegedly failing to appear at a trial at Washington County Court of Common Pleas. Mayor Donald Pavelko said he received a letter while Parry was serving his suspension indicating Parry missed a hearing in juvenile court.
A problem with the suspension seemed to stem from the lack of a Loudermill Hearing for Parry. A Loudermill Hearing provides an employee an opportunity to present his or her side of the story before the employer makes a decision on discipline.
A grievance hearing did take place earlier this month. Those in attendance included Greco, Brice and McDowell, as well as union representative Carl Bailey.
