The mayor of Donora and two borough council members have filed a lawsuit against the borough and remainder of council.

Mayor Don Pavelko, Thomas Thompson and Cynthia Brice filed the action in Washington County Court Wednesday, claiming the Sunshine Act was violated in actions pertaining to placing police Superintendent James Brice on paid administrative leave.

