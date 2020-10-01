The Donora mayor has been cited by borough police for disorderly conduct stemming from a “heated” disagreement he had Saturday with a member of the street department.
Mayor James McDonough II said he approached the worker to demand an apology from the employee who he accused of covering his wife with debris with a leaf blower.
“This is horrible,” McDonough said Wednesday.
McDonough did not identify the employee, and it did not appear that the worker was cited over the incidents.
McDonough, 48, said he didn’t know what motivated the worker to blow leaf and grass clippings Sept. 24 on his wife, Angela, as she sat in her vehicle with the door open outside of the couple’s residence at 655 McKean Ave.
He said things “got heated” with the employee and he left.
Donora police stated in the citation that McDonough created hazardous and offensive conditions by going without authorization to the victim’s workplace at 490 Galiffa Drive.
Police also accused the mayor in the court record of starting an argument that served no legitimate purpose.
McDonough said he had yet to receive the citation, which was mailed Tuesday from the office of District Judge Mark Wilson.
He said he planned to plead not guilty in the case.
“It’s my right to talk to any (borough) employee,” he said.