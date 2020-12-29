A Donora man waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday in a homicide case, sending it to Washington County Court.
Bryan Harris, 23, made that decision before District Judge Mark Wilson after being charged Dec. 10 with shooting and killing Brandon Harrison that morning at Harris’ residence, a Washington County prosector said.
Harris faces charges of homicide, drug possession with intent to deliver, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment and tampering with evidence.
Harrison died at 3:18 a.m. in an ambulance while awaiting transfer by a medical helicopter near the former Donora Elementary Center, 401 Waddell Ave., after being shot at 493 Sixth St.
Police claimed to have seized 1,000 stamp bags of heroin from the Sixth Street address, where Harris also allegedly hid the handgun used in the shooting under a mattress.
A motive for the slaying has yet to be revealed.