Melvin Gray said he rushed next door last month after hearing his sister screaming for him, claiming her boyfriend had assaulted her with either his fist or a water glass.
Gray also said he went inside the trailer on Dolly Lane in Union Township, called the boyfriend, Brian E. Lyon II, to a fight while Lyon hid Sept. 23 in a bedroom. Gray also said Tuesday Lyon stabbed him that night in the back from behind as he left the residence.
“I got lightheaded,” Gray said while testifying at Lyon’s preliminary hearing before District Judge Jesse Pettit.
Pettit relied on Gray’s testimony to order Lyon to stand trial in Washington County, where he also was being detained in a double shooting that killed a man Sept. 28 in Marion County, W.Va.
State troopers and Monongahela police took Lyon into custody Oct. 1 at a Rostraver Township motel following a manhunt that crossed state lines. His girlfriend, Amber Gray, 36, also was arrested that day on a charge of hindering Lyon’s apprehension, and she is free on $5,000 bond, online court records show.
Lyon was accused of stealing a pickup truck from Christopher W. Moses after killing the man and also shooting Dawn Smith, who survived. The truck was later set afire alongside Interstate 70 in Somerset Township, Washington County.
He also is being held as a suspect in an armed robbery in Fayette County.
Melvin Gray lifted his shirt twice in district court to expose his eight stab wounds. He was flown the night he was stabbed by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, where he underwent surgery for injuries that included punctures to a lung and his stomach, he testified.
Lyon was living at the time with Amber Gray. Her brother lived next door in a camper on family property, assistant Washington County District Attorney John Friedmann said. In court documents he used an address in the 700 block of Fourth Street in Donora. He also has been known to use an address on Vine Street in Monongahela.
Lyon was returned to Washington County jail, where he was being held without bond on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possessing an instrument of a crime, flight to avoid apprehension and harassment. He also was wanted in West Virginia on charges that include homicide and attempted homicide.
His public defender, Kristin Fiori, declined to comment on the case Tuesday.
The details of the West Virginia case were not immediately known Tuesday.