DONORA – A Donora man was arrested Tuesday on accusations he severely assaulted his girlfriend three days earlier at their residence.
The suspect, Neil Robert Price, 39, was accused by Donora police of choking Candy Pyro until she lost consciousness and also kicking and punching her, causing bruises covering her arms, legs, face and back, court records indicate.
The injuries were discovered by a state parole agent who conducted a compliance check on Pyro about 6:30 p.m. Monday at 648 Third St.
Pyro allegedly ran to the agent to escape from Price. She later told borough police Price broke her phones to prevent her from calling police.
Police accused Price of enticing another woman to go to the police station to find out what happened to Pyro. Officers found him hiding in the back of the woman’s vehicle.
He reportedly told the woman he “messed up bad” and broke bones, charging documents indicate.
The victim was taken to Mon Valley Hospital.
Police charged Price with aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and reckless endangerment.
He is in Washington County jail on $75,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.