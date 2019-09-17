DONORA – A Donora man is in custody on accusations he lured a man to an apartment early Sunday to assault and rob him of his wallet and other items.
District Judge Jesse Pettit sent the suspect, Michael Wright, 18, to Washington County jail on $75,000 bond on charges including robbery and aggravated assault, court records show.
The victim, Andrew Smith, told police he had been speaking with a woman named Lexie, who agreed to meet him at the Fifth Street stairs, Donora police stated in the affidavit.
Smith said he went with the woman about 1:30 a.m. to an apartment at Linden Way and Eighth Street, where he was attacked by two men wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, charging documents indicate.
Police obtained a warrant to search 785 Linden Way, Apartment 5, after no one answered the door and officers noticed a trail of blood.
Police found a boy with his mother in the residence, where she allegedly admitted to police that her son and boyfriend, Wright, wanted to set Smith up, thinking he was 21 years old.
Police found Wright in a nearby apartment and took him into custody.
He also is charged with simple assault, theft and harassment.