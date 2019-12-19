DONORA – A Donora man was taken into custody Wednesday on charges he caused severe trauma to the head of a baby a year ago in his residence.
District Judge Mark Wilson sent the suspect, Karrington Lewis, 22, to Washington County jail on $100,000 bond on three counts of aggravated assault.
A physician at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh reported the child abuse allegations to authorities after examining the child in November 2018, charging documents indicate.
Police said Lewis eventually confessed Dec. 5 to becoming frustrated after he was unable to stop the 4-week-old girl from crying in his residence at 937 Koehler Ave.
Lewis allegedly threw the girl into the air about 8:30 a.m. Nov. 9, 2018, causing her to strike her head against a dresser and suffer a brain bleed, the affidavit indicates.
He also was accused of yanking the baby’s leg, causing her additional injuries.
Police said Lewis was the only person with the baby at the time the injuries were caused.
He also was charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child.