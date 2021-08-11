A Donora man is in jail after he was charged with leading state police on a chase that reached speeds of 100 mph over the weekend.
State police charged Jashawn Anthony Mackall, 27, of 100 Castner Ave., with receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of a firearm, fleeing an officer, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of unlawful body armor, drug possession and several traffic violations.
According to police, troopers initially pursued Mackall’s vehicle at about 5 p.m. Sunday in North Belle Vernon because of his vehicle’s tinted windows.
Police attempted to pull him over on C. Vance DeiCas Highway, and then he sped away.
Police said he drove into Donora and reached speeds of 100 mph. He ran into a guide rail and continued to drive into oncoming traffic to avoid the troopers.
Police said troopers searched his vehicle and found a loaded handgun that was stolen from Charleroi, and a bullet proof vest.
District Judge Charles Moore sent Mackall to Westmoreland County Prison on $50,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear before District Judge Charles Christner for a preliminary hearing 11 a.m. Aug. 23.