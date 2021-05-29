DONORA — A Donora man died early Saturday after being shot in his residence in what was the third shooting in the borough this year.
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said Dakota Johnston, 26, died at 2:28 a.m. in Mon Valley Hospital after being shot late Friday in this Third Street home.
The cause and manner of his death were pending an investigation, Warco's office said. State police were investigating the case. Additional information about the case was not available Saturday morning.
Keilone Preston was shot in the leg and foot Jan. 26 inside a Heslep Avenue home in Donora. The alleged gunman later died after fleeing to Wheeling, W.Va.
Nicholas Tarpley, 28, of Donora, was shot and killed Feb. 24 while working at his convenience store in the borough. No one has been arrested in that case.