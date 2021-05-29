DONORA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Buy Now

Donora police department

DONORA — A Donora man died early Saturday after being shot in his residence in what was the third shooting in the borough this year.

Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said Dakota Johnston, 26, died at 2:28 a.m. in Mon Valley Hospital after being shot late Friday in this Third Street home.

The cause and manner of his death were pending an investigation, Warco's office said. State police were investigating the case. Additional information about the case was not available Saturday morning.

Keilone Preston was shot in the leg and foot Jan. 26 inside a Heslep Avenue home in Donora. The alleged gunman later died after fleeing to Wheeling, W.Va.

Nicholas Tarpley, 28, of Donora, was shot and killed Feb. 24 while working at his convenience store in the borough. No one has been arrested in that case.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In