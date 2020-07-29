After hearing testimony, a Washington County judge ruled a Donora man mentally incompetent to stand trial and dismissed sexual assault charges that were filed against him nearly two years ago.
Charles Kimmel, 28, of 420 Strawberry Way, was charged by borough police with performing questionable acts on a 2-year-old girl inside a home after images were captured on a “nanny cam.”
In court Tuesday, Scott Berry, administrator of the Washington County office Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, testified Kimmel was twice evaluated for mental competency.
“It was my understanding he was not competent,” Berry said under direct questioning by Assistant District Attorney Dominic Carrola.
Kimmel’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Rose Semple, asked about Kimmel’s intelligence quotient, and Berry said it fell beneath a threshold for competency.
Through the agency, Kimmel is receiving counseling to address appropriate and inappropriate behavior, relationships and communications.
Carrola asked Berry if it was likely that Kimmel’s cognitive abilities would improve, but Berry said they would not.
Semple asked that the charges against her client be dismissed, and Carrola said he would “not object at this time.”
Gilman said Kimmel would no longer be subject to electronic home monitoring, but that he is to continue with mental health treatment through Berry’s office.
The judge dismissed the charges without prejudice to the commonwealth, but ordered that court costs were to be charged to the prosecution.