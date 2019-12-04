DONORA – A Donora man has been charged in an indecent assault case involving a woman who was providing client services at his residence in October.
Donora police filed four counts of indecent assault Monday against the suspect, Michael Chester, 19, who has been in Washington County jail since Oct. 22 on an unrelated charge of possessing child pornography filed by Monongahela police, court records show.
Donora police accuse Chester of putting the woman in a bear hug and grabbing her inappropriately Oct. 22 at his residence at 309 First St. after she told him she was taking a new job, police stated in the affidavit.
The victim in that case said Chester trapped her on a porch before she was able to break free and get to her vehicle.
At that point Chester allegedly said, “Are we good?” and “Is it OK?” before the woman left to report the incident to police.
Chester is expected to be arraigned on the charges that also include unlawful restraint and false imprisonment Thursday before District Judge Mark Wilson, online court records show.
He also is awaiting trial in Washington County Court of Common Pleas in the Monongahela case, as well on charges of corruption of minors filed by Intermediate Unit 1 school police, online court records indicate.