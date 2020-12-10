A Donora man is facing charges of homicide and heroin possession following a fatal shooting at his home early Thursday.
State police also charged Bryan Devon Harris, 23, with tampering with evidence following the death of Brandon Harrison, court records show.
Donora police were sent to Harris' home at 493 Sixth St. about 1:40 a.m. after Washington County 911 received several calls about gunfire in the area.
Harrison was pronounced dead at 3:18 a.m. in an ambulance while awaiting transfer by a medical helicopter near the former Donora Elementary Center, 401 Waddell Ave., the Washington County coroner's office said.
Coroner Tim Warco indicated in his initial report that the death was related to a suspected home invasion attempt.
Harris told investigators that he fired a .40-caliber handgun after three men forced their way into his residence, state police said in charging documents.
State police later seized 1,000 stamp bags of heroin from Harris' residence along with three firearms and rounds of ammunition, the affidavit alleges.
Harris allegedly admitted to Donora police to hiding the gun used in the shooting under a mattress and the spent rounds in a shoe.
District Judge Curtis Thompson denied bond in the case, sending Harris to Washington County jail.