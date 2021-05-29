DONORA — A Donora man has been charged with killing a borough man and shooting the victim's girlfriend late Friday.
District Judge Robert Redlinger sent the suspect, Jevonne "True" Malachi Crawford, 22, to Washington County jail without bond after state police charged him with homicide and attempted homicide.
State police were called the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 301 McKean Ave., early Saturday after Tionya Lee Gaston fled there to report the shooting.
Gaston told police "True" shot her and Dakota Johnston at 333 Third St., charging documents show.
Police found Crawford, of 4 Mellon Ave., at the shooting scene. Crawford allegedly ran out the back door into woods and was captured shortly thereafter, police stated in the affidavit.
Crawford was allegedly in possession of stamp bags of heroin and a .45-caliber handgun, court records show.
Crawford was taken to a Carroll Township police cruiser where he allegedly screamed that he "knew he just killed someone and was going to jail for the rest of his life," the record states.
Washington County Coroner Tim Warco said Johnston, 26, died at 2:28 a.m. in Mon Valley Hospital after being shot in his home. Police said Johnston was shot at least one time in the head.
Gaston was shot several times and taken to UPMC-Mercy hospital in Pittsburgh.
This was the third shooting this year in Donora.
Keilone Preston was shot in the leg and foot Jan. 26 inside a Heslep Avenue home in Donora. The alleged gunman later died after fleeing to Wheeling, W.Va.
Nicholas Tarpley, 28, of Donora, was shot and killed Feb. 24 while working at his convenience store in the borough. No one has been arrested in that case.