St. Paul Baptist Church, 49 S. McKean Ave., Donora, will hold the monthly drive-up food distribution on Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the church site. The distribution requirements remain the same; those who have been receiving the 40 pounds of food in one or more pre-packed boxes/or bags need not reapply unless your contact information has changed.
Participants must register for the distribution. To enroll call 724-379-5838 or email stpauldonora@mail.com and leave your name, address and a contact number. You must enroll before 4 p.m. Thursday. Those accessing the drive-up distribution may pick up for three additional families/households by providing this information when calling in.
