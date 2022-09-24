The short-handed Donora Police Department received a little reinforcement with the hiring of Carl Talbert as a full-time officer.
Talbert was hired by a 4-2 vote by council Thursday, with Cynthia Brice and Thomas Thompson casting negative votes. Councilwoman P. Jane Ackerman was not in attendance.
Brice raised concerns about the civil service test Talbert took in November, since the borough’s civil service commission at the time did not fully comply with state law.
There were people named to the board, but they were never sworn in, nor did they meet regularly.
“That civil service test is null and void,” Brice said. “We passed a new ordinance that did away with everything in the past. That’s what your new civil service ordinance does. Everything in the past is null and void. So is that test.”
Council voted in July to reestablish a civil service commission with respect to the police department, while winding up the operations of the prior commission.
The department was down to three full-time officers due to resignations and the recent dismissal of Police Superintendent James Brice.
Talbert has worked in Donora in the past and is a part-time officer in Monongahela.
Also, while a motion to hire a new borough administrator was on the agenda, no action was taken, as the borough has no applicants. The position will be advertised again.
The position has been vacant since June, when Terri Petroske resigned.
