DONORA – Borough council hired a bookkeeper Thursday.
Kelli Kelly was hired at a probationary rate of $15 an hour for 90 days. After that, her rate will increase to the collective bargaining rate of $18.42 an hour.
Kelly replaces Louis Morrison, who was promoted to borough administrator in December. Morrison was hired as bookkeeper in June at a time when the borough was hit with many departures, including the borough administrator.
Several vacancies remain, including a sanitation clerk, part-time workers in the street department and additional police officers for a department that currently has just four full-time and two part-time officers.
“It’s been tough, but we’re finally moving forward,” council President Michael McDowell said Friday.
