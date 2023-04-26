DONORA – Councilwoman P. Jane Ackerman will reimburse the borough for private legal fees she incurred while filing a private criminal complaint against fellow Councilwoman Cynthia Brice.
The matter came up for discussion at Monday’s council meeting when it came time to pay the borough’s bills. Councilman Thomas Thompson asked when legal bills for a matter involving the two councilwomen were approved. Borough police Chief Neal Rands said Ackerman filed a complaint last September after Brice knocked on her car window while parked in front of the post office and called her an expletive. No charges were filed in the case.
Councilman Joe Greco read an April 6 letter from attorney Chris Gabriel in which he recommended council reaffirm its commitment to pay Ackerman’s legal bills in her case against Brice. Gabriel is representing the borough in its case against former police superintendent James Brice, who is Cynthia Brice’s husband and was terminated last August.
“As you know, Mrs. Ackerman requested assistance because Mrs. Brice threatened her at a local business, opening her car door and calling her a (expletive),” the letter read. “She did so because Mrs. Ackerman performed her duty as a member of council and voted her conscious regarding the continued employment of James Brice,” referring to the August termination vote. Testimony in a hearing for James Brice before the borough’s civil service commission concluded Feb. 8, but no ruling has been issued.
Thompson and Cynthia Brice asked who approved payment of the legal bills. Mayor Donald Pavelko said he hadn’t missed a meeting and never heard the bill being discussed.
Members of the audience asked Ackerman to comment.
“What good is it going to do for me to say one word?” Ackerman said. “My rights were taken away the minute she opened that door. I have no problem paying it and will pay it.”
Voting in favor of having Ackerman reimburse the borough were Brice, Thompson and Greco. Council President Michael McDowell voted no. Ackerman abstained, while council members Fred Berestecky and Gilbert Szakal were absent.
“We’re all elected officials,” McDowell said. “Nobody is going to be coerced or intimidated because of their views. When you intimidate an elected official, you’re in violation of some law. Nobody should be afraid to voice their opinion and be intimidated in the street.”
As part of the motion, borough Administrator Lewis Morrison Jr. will review documents and invoices to determine the exact amount of the legal expenses.
Thompson said the fees could be as high as $6,440. However, Greco said the figure he was given by Morrison is $3,330.
“I don’t care if it was $3,” Thompson said. “It’s a private criminal complaint. This is what’s happening to your money. They do what they want to do, when they want to do it.”
