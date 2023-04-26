Donora Borough Building

Donora Borough Building

DONORA – Councilwoman P. Jane Ackerman will reimburse the borough for private legal fees she incurred while filing a private criminal complaint against fellow Councilwoman Cynthia Brice.

The matter came up for discussion at Monday’s council meeting when it came time to pay the borough’s bills. Councilman Thomas Thompson asked when legal bills for a matter involving the two councilwomen were approved. Borough police Chief Neal Rands said Ackerman filed a complaint last September after Brice knocked on her car window while parked in front of the post office and called her an expletive. No charges were filed in the case.

