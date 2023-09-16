Donora Borough Building

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

Donora Borough Building

Donora council approved a motion to accept bids for a forensic audit with a scope of seven years.

The audit will include all borough information and accounts for 2017-23, including the police fund. The estimated cost is $50,000.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription