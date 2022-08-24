Donora Police Superintendent James Brice was terminated by council in a special meeting Monday.

A motion to approve an undisclosed statement of charges against Brice and terminate him received “yes” votes from council President Michael McDowell and council members P. Jane Ackerman, Gilbert Szakal Jr. and Joseph Greco. Thomas Thompson voted against the motion. Cynthia Brice, James Brice’s wife, abstained. Fred Berestecky was not in attendance.

