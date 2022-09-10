Donora council’s meeting scheduled for Thursday was postponed upon realization that it was not properly advertised.
Solicitor Steve Toprani said since the agenda for the meeting was not available on the borough’s website, holding the meeting could be in violation of the Sunshine Act.
Toprani said a 2021 amendment to the Sunshine Act calls for any borough that has a website to post an agenda at least 24 hours before a meeting is held.
“It was posted on the doors, which is the first requirement,” Toprani said. “But the second requirement is the website, that wasn’t included. There were some motions that council would have voted upon that would involve potentially expending funds. I felt it was prudent not to convene a meeting and draw a Sunshine objection.”
The motion to postpone the meeting to a date yet to be determined was approved by the six council members in attendance. Councilwoman P. Jane Ackerman was absent.
Councilman Thomas Thompson did say that although he voted yes, “I want it on the record that it wasn’t advertised in July and August either.”
Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act requires agencies to deliberate and take official action on agency business in an open and public meeting. It requires that meetings have prior notice, and that the public can attend, participate, and comment before an agency takes official action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.