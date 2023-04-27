Donora council approved raising the salary of Borough Administrator Lewis Morrison Jr. to $52,000.
The vote was approved by each of the five members in attendance at Monday’s council meeting.
Morrison was promoted from bookkeeper to the position on Dec. 31. At the time, he was on a 90-day evaluation period at a salary of $50,000.
Morrison was hired in June as the borough was hit with many departures, including the borough administrator. The position sat vacant, other than when Warren Cecconi was hired in November on an interim basis to help with the 2023 budget.
Council also appointed Rachael Smith and Thomas Kostolansky to the borough’s recreation board.
