DONORA – Council is expected to vote on possibly overruling a suspension of borough police Officer Michael Parry when it meets Dec. 8.
The matter was discussed at council’s agenda meeting Thursday, but the specific reason for the suspension was not given.
Washington County Deputy District Attorney John Friedmann said Friday that Parry did not appear for a trial at the county level for which he was subpoenaed.
If the suspension is overruled, Parry will be awarded three days’ pay, along with eight hours of paid overtime.
Mayor Donald Pavelko declined to speak about the matter Thursday.
But members of council in attendance did discuss it and expressed concern as to how it was handled.
“Can I ask why we didn’t let that go to arbitration?” asked Councilwoman Cynthia Brice.
“We didn’t have a leg to stand on,” said Councilman Joseph Greco. “There was no Loudermill Hearing.”
A Loudermill Hearing provides an employee an opportunity to present his or her side of the story before the employer makes a decision on discipline.
Councilman Gilbert Szakal asked why members of council did not receive a letter concerning a grievance that Parry filed.
“It was sent to the mayor; it wasn’t sent to council,” Szakal said. “I don’t want to find out on Facebook that we had somebody suspended.”
Pavelko said he requested copies be sent to members of council. The mayor added that a grievance hearing took place Tuesday. Those in attendance included Greco, Brice and council President Michael McDowell, as well as union representative Carl Bailey.
Council also is expected to vote Dec. 8 on a 2023 proposed budget which lists revenues and expenses at $2,792,513.
“It’s a balanced budget with no tax increases,” Warren Cecconi, interim borough administrator, told council Thursday.
After the meeting, Cecconi said millage will remain at 6.512 mills for general tax purposes, .125 mills for fire protection, .219 mills for recreation and .031 mills for the Donora Public Library.
Cecconi was hired in November to work on the budget at $300 a day. He said Thursday that his last day would be Dec. 16.
A special meeting will be held, likely on Dec. 29, to adopt the 2023 spending plan.
Also up for vote at the next meeting are the meeting dates for 2023, which are expected to remain the same – work sessions on the first Thursday of the month and the regular business meeting on the second Thursday of the month.
