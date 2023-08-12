DONORA – After working without a contract since June, Donora’s borough administrator has a contract.
Council voted Thursday 4-2 to approve a two-year pact for Michael Thornton that sets his salary at $52,000. Voting against the contract were Cynthia Brice and Thomas Thompson. Councilman Joseph Greco was not in attendance.
“It’s nice to be wanted,” Thornton said Friday. “It gives me professional security.”
Council President Michael McDowell said Friday he is happy with Thornton’s work so far.
“He had to hit the ground running,” McDowell said. “But he has all of the tools to be a good administrator. He has to learn some things, but I believe he’s done an excellent job so far.”
McDowell said the salary is much less than what people in a similar position in neighboring communities are paid.
“I think it’s good for the borough, and I think it’s something he’s happy with,” McDowell said. “It’s a win for everybody.”
Brice said she voted against the motion because she did not receive the contract until shortly before Thursday’s meeting began, and Thornton has not been on the job for 90 days.
“How are you going to give somebody a two-year contract, lock him in and tie the hands of a future council?” she said Friday. “I don’t know if I like this new administrator. I don’t know if I don’t like this new administrator. He hasn’t been here long enough.”
McDowell said a 90-day probationary period wasn’t necessary since Thornton could be removed at any time for “just cause.”
Thornton comes to the position with 31 years of experience in banking, holding positions including manager trainee, regional manager, branch manager and branch manager/mortgage originator for various banks.
He also has experience with community organizations, serving as president of the Monongahela Rotary Club, sitting on the board of the Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce and serving as treasurer for the Mon Valley Alliance.
“I liked working for the community,” Thornton said.
Thornton replaced Lewis Morrison Jr., who resigned in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.