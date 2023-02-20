St. Paul Baptist Church, 49 S. McKean Ave., Donora, will hold its monthly drive-up food distribution on Friday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the church site.
Requirements remain the same: If you have regularly been a part of the distribution, you do not have to call in. Those planning on accessing the food distribution for the first time as well as those who have not accessed the distribution service for more than two months may need to update their information and can do so by calling the church at 724-379-5838 or email stpauldonora@mail.com. First-time participants should include name, number in household and contact information.
