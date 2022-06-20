Donora Borough is looking to fill a number of vacancies.
Within recent months, the bookkeeper and clerk have resigned, as well as street foreman Mike Petroske, administrator Terri Petroske and code enforcement officer Michelle Harris, who gave her notice Thursday.
Harris said, “I just found a job better-suited for me.”
Council President Michael McDowell said he has never seen so many departures in a short period of time.
“They couldn’t take it anymore – the name calling, the harassment, the accusations,” McDowell said. “They just up and left. It wasn’t because of bickering with council because they’re not in the politics. They’re just coming into work and going home. I’m getting frustrated.”
McDowell said the positions have been advertised and some interviews have been conducted.
A special meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the borough building.
“I’m hoping we’re going to iron out some details there,” Councilwoman Cynthia Brice said.
Mayor Don Pavelko said he doesn’t know why people are leaving their jobs with the borough.
“There’s been nothing but turmoil here since I’ve been back on council,” he said of the position he returned to in January 2020 before being elected mayor.
Harris has been the lone person in the office in recent days.