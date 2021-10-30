Donora Council awarded its refuse and recycling contract for 2022-24 to Fayette Waste LLC of Waltersburg.
The three-year pact, which comes in at an annual rate of $308,838.95, was unanimously approved at a special meeting Thursday. The total price for the three years is $926,516.85.
The approved contact is an annual increase of $18,291. The rate will remain the same for each of the three years as opposed to the previous deal with Fayette Waste, which increased annually. That deal expires Dec. 31.
Terri Petroske, borough administrator, said she was not sure how much of an increase would be realized by the customers, but didn’t expect it to be a sizable increase.
“I’m trying to keep it to the minimum,” she said. “We didn’t raise garbage rates last year, even though the contract went up. It’s going to be a minimal increase.”
Petroske said she will have a better idea of the numbers after council’s Nov. 4 workshop meeting. She also said she’s looking at shifting from the current annual payment plan to having customers pay quarterly as a means of easing the burden on the paying customer.
Other bids that were submitted came from Waste Management, Inc. ($599,133.60 annually, $1,797,400.80 total) and Big’s Sanitation ($528,804 annually, $1,586,412 total)