DONORA – Council strengthened the borough’s regulations to battle blight, approving an ordinance enabling police to issue citations to owners of those properties.
Council approved an ordinance Thursday in a 6-0 vote. President Michael McDowell was not in attendance.
The ordinance, which takes effect immediately, allows police and code enforcement officers to issue a ticket without going through the lengthy notice process that was on the books. It also increases fines from $300 to $1,000 and can result in imprisonment.
“I think this is a good ordinance scheme that will allow us to avoid increased costs and take swift action on dangerous properties,” said Solicitor Steven Toprani.
Also Thursday, council voted down a motion to approve a sanitation payment schedule of $180 payable by March 31; $240 by June 30; and a penalty rate of $300 beginning July 1, processed by the magistrate. The motion failed, with Councilman Joseph Greco casting the lone affirmative vote.
Council approved a refuse and recycling contract for 2022-24 with Fayette Waste LLC of Waltersburg in 2021. After that contract was approved, it was decided to shift from an annual payment plan to quarterly payments as a means of easing the burden on the customer.
However, council said many payments are not being made.
“What we have now is not working,” said Councilman Fred Berestecky, who chaired the meeting in McDowell’s absence.
The matter will be revisited in November.
Also, Berestecky and street foreman Dean Fronzaglio reported that they discussed the condition of borough roads as a result of upgrades to outdated gas lines with representatives of Columbia Gas.
Columbia Gas contractor NPL dug up multiple roads in recent months, and roads need to be milled and repaved as part of the project.
Berestecky said he stressed that all dips and speed bumps in the road should be addressed before winter. Plus, sidewalks that have been dug up need to be repaired.
“No one should have to live for several months without a sidewalk in front of their house,” Berestecky said.
Fronzaglio said the company has not always received cooperation from residents as it tries to finish work.
“They’re trying to get services done going into the home, and residents aren’t cooperating with them,” he said. “If residents aren’t cooperating with them to get the services done, they can’t get the sidewalks done.”
