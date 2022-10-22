Thanksgiving is less than five weeks away, and while many Washington County families are planning their holiday dinners, other families are struggling to make ends meet as they face rising costs of food, utilities, clothes, and other goods and services due to inflation.
The 2000 Turkeys campaign is underway, and with the help of generous Washington County residents, businesses and organizations, 2000 Turkeys aims to once again provide Thanksgiving dinners to Washington County families in need.
All of the money raised goes directly to helping Washington County families, in partnership with Greater Washington County Food Bank, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and City Mission through its Bags of Love program.
2000 Turkeys has provided Thanksgiving dinners for our neighbors in need for 38 years, and this year, the need is greater than ever.
A growing number of families are struggling with food insecurity, food bank directors say, and food banks are expecting record numbers this Thanksgiving.
Patti Sabo, pantry lead for Pittsburgh Food Bank’s Allenport pantry in Washington County, noted the number of families served there has soared from 80 in June to about 120 in October.
Greater Washington County Food Bank served 7,000 families in August, up from 6,000 families in July, and the numbers are continuing to increase.
We’re thankful for the generosity of the Washington County community, and their willingness to step up to help provide Thanksgiving dinners through 2000 Turkeys.
Thanks goes out to Noble Environmental Specialty Services in Canonsburg, which donated $10,000 to 2000 Turkeys on Thursday.
Said Alex Sulkowski, vice president and director at Noble Environmental, “We’re all from around here, we all grew up here, we live here, and when the opportunity presented itself to help, we jumped at the chance.”
It’s the donations, large and small, that will help 2000 Turkeys reach our goal of providing Thanksgiving dinners for more than 4,000 families. The 2000 Turkeys committee, along with cos-sponsors Observer-Reporter and WJPA, are grateful for all of the contributions, and encourage all of you to donate whatever amount you can.
Please send a check to 2000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
Thank you to the following for your donation:
