There are less than two weeks remaining until Thanksgiving, and everyone deserves to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends.
The 2,000 Turkeys campaign, in partnership with the Greater Washington County Food Bank, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and the City Mission’s Boxes of Love program, is working to make sure Washington County families in need do not go hungry on Thanksgiving Day.
Thanks to the hundreds of Washington County neighbors, businesses, organizations and churches who have embraced the spirit of giving back during the holiday season, more than 4,775 families will be able to sit down for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
This week, donations large and small have poured in.
Our thanks to the Justin and Stephanie Domachowski family, who donated $50,000 to the 2000 Turkeys campaign.
Domachowski said his family doesn’t want any other family not to have a Thanksgiving dinner on their table.
“One of the reasons we are created is to serve the people around us. Our family has been super blessed, and we’d like to donate $50,000, just so that no one doesn’t have anything on their table this Thanksgiving,” said Domachowski. “Let’s go be a blessing to others. That’s what it’s about.”
And thank you to Pennsylvania American Water Co. for its $10,000 donation.
Said Jill Greenwood, senior external affairs specialist at PAWC, “We just think it’s so important, first with the pandemic for a lot of people it’s still going on, and now with the economy, there are a lot of people who are struggling. There are a lot of food insecure families in Washington County and we want to do what we can to help. We’re not just a corporation – our employees live in these neighborhoods, their kids go to local schools. We are part of the community.”
And thank you for all of the checks that have been filling the mailbox. 2,000 Turkeys, a grassroots effort that has become a tradition for Washington County and is co-sponsored by WJPA and the Observer-Reporter, is grateful for your continued support.
Every penny counts, and because of your generosity, families in need will be able to put a turkey and traditional holiday items on the table on Nov. 24.
We’d like you to be a part of the 2,000 Turkeys drive, so please send a check to 2,000 Turkeys, P.O. Box 2000, Washington, Pa., 15301.
We are moved by all of the donations made in memory of loved ones, and we appreciate all of the little notes and messages that so many donors include along with their contributions.
Thank you to the following for your generous donations:
Howard and Marjie Ashbrook, in memory of Caroline Ashbrook, $50
Upper Ten Mile Presbyterian Church Women’s Missionary Society, $100
Tom and Laura Austin, $150
Arthur and Terry Michael, in memory of John and Teresa both, $100
Gary Bostich and Amy Braun-Bostich, $50
Ferne Rogers, $200
Cindy Smack, $25
Anonymous, $200
Anonymous, $25
John Finley and Carol Wilson, $200
William Stile Jr. and Elizabeth Ann Stile, $25
Dennis Bell, $25
Ray Montgomery, $100
Donald and Judith Borneman, $100
Janet Bof, $30
Elizabeth DiSalle, $25
Mark and Linda Brezinski, $50
Mary and David Standiford, $100
Romayne Sanders, $50
West Middletown Christian Church, $175
Mary Silbaugh, $25
Leo and Adele Trich and family, in memory of John Aloia, $50
Roberta Mong, $50
Donna DeNardo, $50
Suzanne Kline, in memory of Eric Kline, $100
Frank Zatta, $50
Dennis and Lu McWreath, $25
Novella Barron, $50
Deborah Standiford, $100
John and Corrine Spadaro, in memory of Rose Oliver McGarry, $100
Mary Elizabeth and Norman Boroch, $50
Debra Lynn Morris, $25
Sally Pallesco, $25
Steve and Elizabeth Kouklakis, $30
Joseph and Carolyn Rendziak, $50
Beth Ann Moyar, in memory of my husband, Chuck Moyar, $50
Edward and Donna Sukel, $50
Jodie and Michael Korpus, $100
Robert Smith Jr. and Donna Smith, $50
W.N. McCullough, $50
Harold and Cora Narigon, $50
United Mine Workers of America Local 1197, $50
Mark and Ellen Sams, $25
Sprowls City Appliance and TV, $500
Strnisha Excavation Inc., $1,200
Cindy Pastovich, in memory of Katherine and Gordon Pastovich, $20
United Steelworkers Local 14693, $100
Sandra Lee Dillard, in memory of beloved mother, Dora Bell Feathers, $20
Marjorie F. Savage, in memory of beloved mother, Dora Bell Feathers, $20
Frances Hudak, $50
W. Bryan Pizzi II and Mary Sue Pizzi, in memory of Dr. and Mrs. Pizzi and Kenneth Keirs, $100
John and Mary Beth Morton, $50
Lesa Guley, $50
Frances and Ronald Henderson, $50
Anonymous, $100
Carol Linton Riddle and John Riddle, $100
Mark and Joyce Knestrick, $35
Anonymous, $100
Phyllis Ullom, $75
Frank and Rose Marie Coppola, in memory of Coppola, Romano and Kolljeski families, $25
Cindy and Joseph Franc, $100
Lee and Patty Kunkle, $20
James Baumgartner, $20
Richard A. and Barbara I. Ginther, $100
Carol Rossi Post, in memory of Rossi family, $50
Robert G. Washabaugh Jr. and Rebecca Washabaugh, $50
Fred and Marilyn Lese, $50
Eileen Minella and David Hoadley, in memory or our parents, Francis (Leonard) and Lena Sonson, and Robert and Natalie Hoadley, $50
Nancy Britt, in memory of my brother, Marty Mowl, $70
Diane Chenney, $25
John Somsky, $150
Edward and C Beverly McVeigh, $50
Kathy Arlia, $10
Southpointe Chamber of Commerce, $100
Southpointe Telecom Technology, $100
Anonymous, $20
Michael and Heidi Neville, $25
Scott and Mundy Fergus, $100
James and Melissa DeJohn, $25
Donald Battistone, $50
Frank and Linda Donahue, $50
Charles and Janet Murray, $50
Marian Sanders, in memory of my parents, Harry and Marian Sanders, $200
Frank A. Cargiene Jr., $500
Alanna Carroll, $100
Marilyn Taylor, $20
Robert and Donna Jones, $20
Anonymous, $50
Anita and Gabor Prince, $40
Louise Skiviat, $25
Kathleen Voigt, in memory of Julia J. Patterson, $25
Velma and Wray Iddings, $35
Laraine and Ronald McGinnis, $50
Peggy Lou Hays, $50
Kiwanis Club of Washington, $200
Timothy and Robin Matyas, $50
Carol L. Smith, in memory of Bernie Smith Sr., $30
Richard and Mary Jo Podgurski, $200
The Aleski family, $50
Joseph and Christina Tomecsko, $50
Kenneth and Mary Louise Briggs, $100
George Reynolds, $100
Betty J. Smith, $100
Edward and Darlene Sheppard, $25
Dennis P. Ford, in memory of Debbie Bash-Ford, 50
Raymond and Patricia Fonner, $25
Julia Ann Archer, $25
Carl C. Zellie Jr. and Bonnie L. Zellie, in honor of decease veterans, $100
Judith and William O’Meara, $100
Anna Batson, in loving memory of husband, Art Batson, $50
David A. Burt, $50
Anonymous, $50
Rudolph and Denise Yurkovich, $25
Pete Hendricks Jr. and Mildred Hendricks, $50
Patrick and Debra Pitzarella, $50
Anonymous, in memory of Edward F. and Betty Jane Tomasik, $2,000
National Slovak Society Assembly 588 of Avella, $250
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.