There are less than two weeks remaining until Thanksgiving, and everyone deserves to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with family and friends.

The 2,000 Turkeys campaign, in partnership with the Greater Washington County Food Bank, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and the City Mission’s Boxes of Love program, is working to make sure Washington County families in need do not go hungry on Thanksgiving Day.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In