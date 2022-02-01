In February, we celebrate Groundhog Day, Valentine’s Day and – every four years – one extra day on the calendar.
February is also Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and like every year since 2010, the Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania is hosting several activities to draw attention to the issue.
“Teen dating violence, unfortunately, is very common,” said Leslie Orbin, communications specialist for DVSSP. “Studies have shown that 1 in 3 teens in the United States will experience physical, sexual or emotional abuse with someone they’re in a relationship with before they’re an adult.”
This year’s theme #TalkAboutIt – something most people don’t do – serves as a call to action for young people to explore healthy relationships and identify red flags in unhealthy or abusive ones.
“When they think of dating violence, they think of physical abuse,” Orbin said. “If somebody’s wanting to look through your texts, look through your phone; constantly calling to check up on you ... monitoring who you’re communicating with – all those are on a spectrum of abusive behaviors in a relationship.”
“If somebody’s a teen and it’s the first relationship they’ve ever had, they might feel that kind of attention is flattering. We recognize that romantic relationships between teenagers can be incredibly complicated. We want to make sure that everybody knows about teen dating violence.”
During February, Washington, Greene and Fayette County students in grades seven through 12 are invited to create and submit videos promoting dating safety or healthy relationships.
Videos must have a run time of between two and five minutes.
The contest, sponsored by First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County, opens today, and submissions will be accepted through March 1.
Cash prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners. The Prevention and Outreach staff serve as the judging panel and winners will be announced in early March.
In addition to the video contest, the DVSSP is hosting #RespectWeek alongside love is respect, a national organization dedicated to preventing unhealthy relationships through empowerment, inclusivity, education and support.
Orbin said DVSSP has resources available for interested schools or student organizations to hand out during #RespectWeek, which runs Feb. 7 through 11.
On Feb. 8, local schools are encouraged to Wear #Orange4Love. #Orange4Love Day is a chance for teens to speak up against dating violence, discuss healthy relationships, snap selfies and post photos to social media under the hashtags #RespectWeek2022, #Orange4Love and #DVSSP.
“People can see that you’re helping to raise awareness, that you’re committed to spreading the word,” Orbin said. “We just feel like because it’s so common – and the stats show that it is common – we want to continue our efforts as much as we can, get the word out. There is help available.”
Help is available 24/7 at the DVSSP’s hotline: 800-791-4000.
Orbin said the hotline is open to anyone, including concerned parents, family members and friends.
“All of our services are open to anybody who may be experiencing abuse in a relationship. If somebody’s concerned ... we can talk that through with them as well, get them some guidance,” she said.
For more information on Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, or for resources and ways to get involved, visit http://www.peacefromdv.org/teendvmonth/.
You may also reach out to the DVSSP’s by phone at 724-223-5477 or email edutrain@peacefromdv.org.