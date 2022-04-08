Nearly 40 men and women throughout Washington, Greene and Fayette counties donate their time to the Domestic Violence Services of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and the nonprofit is hoping to add more to its list of certified volunteers.
DVSSP is hosting the first in a 10-part volunteer training series April 25, from 6 to 9 p.m., over Zoom.
Interested individuals may register by reaching out to training specialist Kelley McGuier via email at km@peacefromdv.org or by phone at 724-223-5477, ext. 19.
The course that begins April 25 is part of DVSSP’s Justice, Autonomy, Restoration and Safety training for advocates against domestic violence. Those interested in working directly with DVSSP clients are required by the state to undergo 45 hours of JARS training.
Those who receive JARS certification are able to work directly with victims of domestic violence.
“Volunteers are absolutely essential to the work that we do in helping survivors of domestic violence and their children,” said Leslie Orbin, communications specialist at DVSSP. “Without our volunteers, we would not be able to provide the quality or quantity of services that we do.”
Life is busy, and Orbin understands not everyone can commit to JARS training or direct client volunteerism. She said the DVSSP offers volunteer opportunities to anyone who can assist in any capacity.
“We would certainly welcome anybody to come and help us. They can help us with anything. If somebody has a talent or expertise in an area, we can make use of (that),” she said, noting some volunteers drop in to answer the help hotline, while others sort mail or proofread the DVSSP newsletter.
“There’s really no way to quantify the help that they do,” Orbin said. “It’s a rewarding experience.”
For more information on DVSSP, or to volunteer, visit https://www.peacefromdv.org.