The Southwestern Area Agency on Aging is looking for individuals or families in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties to open up their homes to consumers who are unable to live independently and need care due to physical, intellectual, or age related impairments.
A domiciliary care provider receives $1,014.20 a month for each consumer residing in the provider’s home. A dom care provider’s responsibilities would include preparing meals, housekeeping, laundry, medication set-up, scheduling, and providing transportation to medical appointments. Domiciliary care homes can accommodate up to three consumers and must be certified by the Area Agency on Aging. Providers must be 21 years or older.
If you are interested in becoming a certified domiciliary care provider or want to refer a consumer to the program contact Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging Domiciliary Care Program at 1-800-411-5655 or 724-489-8083.