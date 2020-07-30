The Southwestern Area Agency on Aging is in need of domiciliary providers in Washington, Greene and Fayette counties to open up their homes to consumers who are unable to live independently and need care due to physical, intellectual, or age-related impairments.
Domiciliary care providers must be over 21, and receive $1,007.60 a month for each consumer living in their home. A provider’s responsibilities include preparing meals, housekeeping, laundry, medication set up, scheduling, and providing transportation to medical appointments. Dom care homes can accommodate up to three consumers and must be certified by the Area Agency on Aging.
If you are interested in becoming a certified domiciliary care provider or want to refer a consumer to the program, call 1-800-411-5655.