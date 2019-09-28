The Southwestern Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging is looking for domiciliary care providers in Fayette, Greene, and Washington counties. The agency is in need of individuals or families in the area to open up their homes to consumers who are unable to live independently and need care due to physical, intellectual or age-related impairments.
Domiciliary care providers receive $1,001.60 a month for each consumer residing in your home. A provider’s responsibilities include preparing meals, housekeeping, laundry, medication set-up, scheduling and providing transportation to medical appointments. Dom care homes can accommodate up to three consumers and must be certified by the Area Agency on Aging.
If you are interested in becoming a certified domiciliary care provider or want to refer a consumer to the program, call 800-411-5655.